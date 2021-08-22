Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.