Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 16,918,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

