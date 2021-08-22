Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

