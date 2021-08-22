Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

