Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

