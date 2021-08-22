Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.