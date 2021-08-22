Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,809 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.