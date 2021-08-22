Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 841 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.