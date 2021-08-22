Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $13,874,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $549.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.12. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.