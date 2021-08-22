Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. 555,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,580. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

