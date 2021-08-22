Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.45 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $9,610.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00225111 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,497,121 coins and its circulating supply is 11,472,517 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

