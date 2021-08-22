Patron (PAT) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Patron has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $4,311.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

