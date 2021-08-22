Patten Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60.

