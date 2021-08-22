Patten Group Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $605.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

