Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,543,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

