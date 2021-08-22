PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

