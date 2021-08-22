PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Achieves $142,054.73

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $142,054.73 and approximately $169.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

