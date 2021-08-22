Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $469.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $475.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

