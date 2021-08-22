PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

