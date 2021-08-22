Peercoin Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $28,166.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,087,462 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

