Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 154.9% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.00911421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.17 or 0.06555267 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

