PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,868 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

