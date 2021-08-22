Penta Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $23,032.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

