Pepe Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,803.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and $15,803.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.