Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,312 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Performance Food Group worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PFGC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 2,560,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47.
Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
