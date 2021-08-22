Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,863 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $38,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.50. 114,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,853. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

