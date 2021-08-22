Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,439 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DocuSign worth $65,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.00. 1,431,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

