Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

