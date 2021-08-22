Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Chart Industries worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $16,788,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.00. 378,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,488. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

