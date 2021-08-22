Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Palomar worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palomar by 12.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Palomar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,065,273. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.20. 93,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.81 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

