Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Stifel Financial worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 741,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

