Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,377 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Summit Materials worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 679,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

