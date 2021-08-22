Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 949.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,330 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of The Trade Desk worth $61,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

