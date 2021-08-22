Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Zynga worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,519,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,686. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

