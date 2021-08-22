Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $43,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,811. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

