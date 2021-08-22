Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,887 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of IMAX worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 498,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,024. The company has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

