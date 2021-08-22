Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Masonite International worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

