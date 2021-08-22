Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $913,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $113.48. 220,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.