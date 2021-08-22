Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BOX worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BOX by 46.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

