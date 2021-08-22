Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $43.50 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Unity Software worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,368 shares of company stock worth $95,613,125 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.84. 3,791,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

