Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $88.95 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,109,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $385,760,000 after acquiring an additional 269,080 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.