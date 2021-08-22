Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.72. The company had a trading volume of 728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

