Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $38.83 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Etsy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.27. 2,437,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,656. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

