Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 689,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

