Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,607 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $59,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Workday stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

