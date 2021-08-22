Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,310 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of International Game Technology worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 28,456.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 2,775,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

