Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,979 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of ICF International worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 61,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,944. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

