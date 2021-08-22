Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of EPR Properties worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

