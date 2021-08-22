Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Planet Fitness worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

