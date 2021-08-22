Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,949 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Axonics worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,854. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

